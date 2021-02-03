French watchdog criticises parts of planned security law

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - French data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Wednesday a planned law aimed at protecting police, which would increase the legal use of surveillance tools, did not offer enough protection in terms of privacy and personal data.

This draft security law, which would include the use of drones, triggered a fierce debate over media freedom in the country late last year. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Alison Williams)