STRASBOURG, France, Dec 13 (Reuters) - At least three gunshots have been fired in the La Meinau district of Strasbourg where a police operation was underway on Thursday, a Reuters journalist in the area said.

The reporter said he heard three to four gunshots and could hear a police helicopter overhead. (Reporting by Christian Hartmann, Vincent Kessler; writing by John Irish Editing by Richard Balmforth)