Countries attacking Islam want to relaunch Crusades - Erdogan

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media after attending Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Western countries attacking Islam want to “relaunch the Crusades” as a row flared between Turkey and France about cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

Erdogan said in a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament that standing against attacks on the Prophet Mohammad was “an issue of honour for us”.