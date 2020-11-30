French government drops draft law curbing filming of police officers

FILE PHOTO: People with banners and posters attend a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill' that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in France, in Paris, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government has dropped a controversial bill that would have curbed the right to film police officers in action, the speaker of French President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling party said on Monday.

“The bill will be completely rewritten and a new version will be submitted,” Christophe Castaner, head of the LaRem party in the French parliament told a news conference.

Tens of thousands of people across France marched against the draft law on Saturday.