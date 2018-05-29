FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 29, 2018 / 6:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canal+ to consider sub-licencing for French soccer championship rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s Canal Plus said on Tuesday it would consider the possibility of sub-licensing to broadcast French “Ligue 1” soccer games after the summer of 2020, after the French media group ended up empty-handed in a broadcasting rights auction.

The pay-TV channel, which has historically shown major French soccer games, will also consider taking legal action to challenge the auction’s result, Canal Plus general manager Maxime Saada said in a call with reporters. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Jean-Michel Belot; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.