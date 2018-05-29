Canal+ to consider sub-licencing for French soccer championship rights

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s Canal Plus said on Tuesday it would consider the possibility of sub-licensing to broadcast French “Ligue 1” soccer games after the summer of 2020, after the French media group ended up empty-handed in a broadcasting rights auction.

The pay-TV channel, which has historically shown major French soccer games, will also consider taking legal action to challenge the auction’s result, Canal Plus general manager Maxime Saada said in a call with reporters. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Jean-Michel Belot; Editing by Adrian Croft)