May 29, 2018 / 5:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's soccer rights jump; Spain's Mediapro wins best lot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Annual broadcasting rights for France’s major soccer championship will reach a record of more than 1.15 billion euros ($1.33 billion)over the 2020-2024 period, the head of the country’s professional soccer association said on Tuesday.

This represents a jump of 59.7 percent over the previous five-year period, Didier Quillot said.

Spanish broadcasting group Mediapro, majority-owned by Chinese private equity fund Orient Hontai, won the best lot out of the seven offered in the auction, Quillot said.

The group notably beat Vivendi’s pay-TV channel Canal Plus in the auction, which ended up empty handed. Altice ‘s French unit SFR, once considered as a leading contender, won no lots. ($1 = 0.8660 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by Michel Rose)

