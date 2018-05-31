Mediapro can broadcast all French Ligue 1 soccer matches for 25 euros/month-manager

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Spanish group Mediapro will be able to broadcast France’s premier league soccer matches for 25 euros ($29.15) a month on a new TV channel, its manager Jaume Roures said on Thursday.

Mediapro won on Tuesday the rights for the top matches of France’s main soccer competition for the seasons extending from 2020/2021 to 2023/2024, leaving Vivendi’s pay-TV Canal Plus arm empty-handed.

“You’ll see it will be possible to make a channel at 25 euros per month (for all matches),” Roures said.

Vivendi’s shares fell sharply on Wednesday, after being outbid by Mediapro during the auction organized by France’s soccer governance body. ($1 = 0.8576 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain Editing by Bate Felix )