UPDATE 1-Chinese-owned group wins French soccer rights, Canal Plus empty-handed

By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s Canal Plus ended up empty-handed in a crucial soccer broadcasting rights auction in France on Tuesday, beaten by Spain’s Mediapro, a Chinese-owned group, as prices boomed by close to 60 percent.

The setback in the rights for the Ligue 1 championship, France’s main soccer competition, highlights Canal Plus’ current difficulties to grow in France, where it has historically built a reputation of broadcasting major soccer matches.

It also confirms the inflation of sports rights globally is not yet over and represents a dramatic entry onto France’s broadcasting stage for Mediapro, majority-owned by Chinese private equity fund Orient Hontai.

Annual broadcasting rights for the French soccer championship will reach a record of more than 1.15 billion euros ($1.33 billion) over the 2020-2024 period, the head of the country’s professional soccer association Didier Quillot told a news conference in Paris.

This represents a 59.7 percent jump over the previous five-year period, he said.

Out of the seven lots offered for the auction, three were won by Mediapro, including the one featuring the championship’s top 10 matches.

Qatar-controlled beIN Sports won one smaller lot. French telecoms operator Iliad also won a lot, for the first time of its history.

Two lots were still unattributed as of Tuesday.

“We’re well aware that what happened today will represent a turning point,” Quillot told reporters.

“(Canal Plus) bid for each of the seven lots, and for each of these lots, it was outbid by someone who had a better offer.”

Mediapro will create a dedicated channel from scratch to broadcast the soccer matches, Quillot said.

It will have the right to sublicense the rights, an option that was made possible by the soccer association to “free up the minds and budgets,” he said.

Mediapro will therefore have the possibility to sign up distribution deals with telecom and satellite operators. The French unit of telecoms operator Altice might be one of them.

Canal+ said in a statement it would consider this option. Its chief executive said it would also consider taking legal action to challenge the results.

Debt-ridden Altice, which won the much coveted broadcasting rights for the Champions League up to 2021 in France, did not take part in this auction, Quillot said.

The group pledged to focus on repaying its debt last year to appease investors and has abandoned its previous strategy of offering exclusive content to its subscribers to drive growth. ($1 = 0.8660 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by Michel Rose/David Evans)