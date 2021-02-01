Soccer-TV rights for France's top two leagues yet to be decided due to low offers

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - France’s LFP soccer body said on Monday the television rights for the country’s top two domestic leagues had not been allocated as no bidder offered the expected price.

The release did not disclose any financial details.

The LFP won back the rights last December from Spanish media rights agency Mediapro, which operates soccer channel Telefoot, following a dispute over the payments under the deal.

Vivendi-owned Canal+ had boycotted the French League's tender. bit.ly/2NUzwTk (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)