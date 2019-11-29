France-Vivendi's Canal+ and BeIn regain Champions League rights

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s Canal+ and Qatar-based broadcaster beIN Sports have regained the rights to broadcast Champions League matches between 2021 and 2024 for a record amount of 375 million euros ($413 million) per year, French sports daily l’Equipe reported on Friday.

TF1, France’s biggest TV broadcaster, obtained the right to show the final of the sport’s most-watched club competition, the newspaper added.

It also said the sum paid by the two pay-TV channels is much higher than the 315 million euros a year RMC Sport (part of Altice, the competition’s current broadcaster in France), forked out for the rights.

A source close to the matter confirmed Canal+ won the first two packages of the auction