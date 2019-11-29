Company News
November 29, 2019 / 12:41 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Vivendi's Canal+ and BeIN win French Champions League rights

2 Min Read

(Updates with BeIN statement)

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s Canal+ and Qatar-based beIN Sports have won the rights to broadcast Champions League matches in France between 2021 and 2024 for a record 375 million euros ($413 million) a year, French sports daily l’Equipe reported.

BeIN confirmed in a statement on Friday that it had won the rights. It did not say how much it paid but described the price as “reasoned and thought-through.” Canal+ declined to comment.

L’Equipe also reported that TF1, France’s biggest TV broadcaster, obtained the right to show the final of the sport’s most-watched club competition.

The sum paid by Canal+ and BeIN is higher than the 315 million euros a year RMC Sport paid for the rights up to 2021. RMC is part of SFR, the telecoms group owned by Altice Europe .

Before that, the Champions League rights had been held by Canal+ and BeIN. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Henri-Pierre Andre and Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below