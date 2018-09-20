Top French court rejects final appeal by SocGen rogue trader

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - France’s highest court of appeal on Thursday rejected the final appeal by former rogue trader Jerome Kerviel against his three-year jail sentence for causing a 4.9 billion euro loss to Societe Generale, a lawyer for the bank said.

Lawyer Jean Veil said Kerviel had no further avenues to appeal his criminal conviction.

The former trader was sentenced to jail after being convicted by a Paris court in October 2010 for breach of trust and fraud after making massive losses in equity derivative trades in 2008. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Inti Landauro; editing by Richard Lough)