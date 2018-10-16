MOVES-Societe Generale appoints top executives in China, Switzerland

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale said on Tuesday it had appointed Hugues de La Marnierre as chief executive of the bank’s operations in China.

The seasoned banker, who has worked in Paris, London and Zurich, will seek to beef up Societe Generale’s corporate and investment banking operations in the world’s second-largest economy.

His formal appointment to head Societe Generale China Ltd still has to be approved by local authorities.

De La Marnierre was previously Societe Generale’s country head in Switzerland and CEO of SG Zurich, the local corporate banking unit.

He will be succeeded in Switzerland by veteran Societe Generale banker Anne Marion-Bouchacourt, who remains a member of the bank’s 60-member management committee.

Marion-Bouchacourt was previously group country head for China, where she will be replaced by Pierre-Yves Bonnet. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Luke Baker)