June 4, 2018 / 4:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

French crowdfunding platform Lendix raises 32 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Lendix, a French crowdfunding platform that allows small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) to access financing, has raised 32 million euros ($37.5 million), which will also see Allianz France take up a stake in Lendix.

Allianz’s decision to take a stake in Lendix follows a similar move in 2016 by French insurer CNP which also invested in the Lendix platform.

Lendix was founded in 2014, and the company says it has so far handled 190 million euros worth of loans. ($1 = 0.8527 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
