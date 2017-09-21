FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's CAC-40 to break through 6,000 points by end-2018 -Citigroup
September 21, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - France’s benchmark CAC-40 stock market index should break through the 6,000 point barrier by the end of 2018, helped by the expected positive impact of reforms from President Emmanuel Macron, Citigroup analysts said in a research note.

“French companies to benefit from improved domestic, European and global growth in the coming 12-18 months; Macron reform agenda positive,” the Citigroup analysts said.

Reaching 6,000 points would mark a rise of some 14 percent from the CAC’s current levels of roughly 5,270 points.

Citigroup said that its top 10 CAC-40 stocks included ArcelorMittal, BNP Paribas, Danone, Kering, LafargeHolcim, Orange, Publicis and Renault.

Their other favoured CAC-40 stocks were Sodexo and Valeo. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Jane Merriman)

