Air France launches new consultation with staff as pay talks stall

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - Air France said it was launching a new consultation period with staff members to seek an end to a strike dispute over pay that has so far cost it 220 million euros ($271 million).

Air France said its latest pay offer of a 7 percent wage increase over 4 years had not received the majority of signatures required by 1200 local Paris time on April 20.

Air France added that Jean-Marc Janaillac, chief executive of Franco-Dutch Air France-KLM Group, would now launch a new consultation period.

This consultation by electronic vote, which will begin on April 26 and end early in May, will invite all company staff to give their opinion on the agreement proposed on 16 April 2018, added the airline.

“I cannot accept the disaster unfolding whereas a large majority of staff are not taking part in the strike action,” Janaillac said in a statement.

“Therefore, to put an end to this disaster and re-affirm the entire company’s commitment to the growth dynamic, I am calling on everyone to make their voices heard. I will be personally accountable for the consequences of this vote,” he added.