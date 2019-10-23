Consumer Goods and Retail
October 23, 2019 / 4:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

French sugar group Tereos bond yield surges to all-time high

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The yield on the June 2023 bond of French sugar group Tereos surged to an all-time high of 17.387% on Wednesday, Refinitiv data showed.

The yield on a separate March 2020 bond, was trading at 10.529%, well below a high of 18.2% hit in June this year.

Tereos, one of the world’s largest sugar makers, has been hit by a slump in sugar prices to historic lows after a supply surge, partly driven by the scrapping of European Union output quotas in 2017.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz

