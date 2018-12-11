French sugar group Tereos bond yields surge to all-time highs

PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Yields on bonds of French sugar group Tereos surged to all-time highs on Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed.

The yield on the March 2020 bond, which is callable on March 2019, hit 11.089 percent this morning, an all-time high, while June 2023’s bond yield hit 10.312 percent, also an all-time high.

The yields stood at 10.6 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively, by 1030 GMT.

Tereos, which became the world’s second-largest sugar maker last season, reported a first-half loss of almost 100 million euros ($113.76 million) on Tuesday, hit by a steep fall in sugar prices, and said it expected to be in the red across its full financial year for the second year running. ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Louise Heavens)