French sugar group Tereos 2020 bond yield hits high of 21.94%

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The yield on the June 2020 bond of French sugar group Tereos surged to an all-time high of 21.94% on Wednesday, Refinitiv data showed.

The yield on a separate March 2023 bond, which had hit a high of 19.15% last week, was trading at 18.59%.

Tereos, one of the world’s largest sugar makers, has been hit by a slump in sugar prices to historic lows after a supply surge, partly driven by the scrapping of European Union output quotas in 2017. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)