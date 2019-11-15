French sugar group Tereos posts first-half loss, sales stable

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - French sugar group Tereos said on Friday it made a net loss of 21 million euros ($23.1 million) in the six months to Sept. 30 versus a year-earlier loss of 96 million euros.

Tereos, among the world’s largest sugar makers, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 111 million euros from 143 million in the first half of 2018/19.

Sales in the first half were virtually stable year-on-year at 2.1 billion euros, it said in a statement.

Net debt stood at 2.733 billion euros at the end of September 2019.