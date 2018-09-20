Tereos seeks 5 percent drop in French 2019 sugar beet output

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - French sugar cooperative group Tereos has asked its members to reduce sugar beet plantings for the 2019 crop with the aim to reach a drop of around 5 percent in French output due to difficult market conditions, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Tereos, one of the world’s largest sugar makers, is struggling from historically low prices in an oversupplied global market.

“We are going towards 5 percent reduction in tonnages,” Tereos spokesman told Reuters. “This is due to market conditions, low prices, high stocks and hefty supplies expected this campaign.” (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Bate Felix )