Tereos says 2018 sugar beet crop below 5-year average

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) -

* French sugar cooperative group Tereos said on Thursday crop samples put this year’s sugar beet yield at 61.8 tonnes per hectare, below the five-year average.

* Crop samples also showed that the 2018 crop had a sugar content higher than the five-year average, Tereos said in a statement without giving more details.

* Tereos did not give comparative figures for the 2017 crop and five-year averages.

* Tereos delayed the start of the campaign by one week to give sugar beet more time to develop after hot and dry conditions this summer, it said.

* Samples came from 150 fields representative of Tereos’ supply zones, it said.

* A last sampling would be made on Sept. 10, it said. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Valerie Parent)