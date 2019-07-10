French supermarket store owner quits over safari picture furore

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - A couple running a Super U supermarket in southeastern France had to quit after photos they posted of trophy kills from a 2015 safari unleashed a furore on the internet.

The Super U store in Arbresle, near Lyon, is part of Systeme U, a cooperative of French supermarkets, which announced late on Tuesday that the couple were resigning.

“These pictures are completely against the values defended by the U cooperative and its commitments. We firmly condemn them, even though these are private activities of the supermarket owners,” the statement said.

Pictures still available on the internet show the couple posing with a dead leopard, a lion and a hippopotamus. It was not clear in which country or countries the safaris took place.

A Systeme U spokesman said that “given the seriousness of the situation” the store owner and his wife had decided in agreement with the group to resign. Systeme U said the couple would not be available for comment.

The store, which was closed on Wednesday, will reopen on Thursday with interim management. The departing owner will have to find a buyer for the store. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Ed Osmond)