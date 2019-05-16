France's Macron says U.S. policy driven by private sector interests

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday the private sector had excessive influence on U.S. policy and he reiterated his wish to see Europe offer a middle way between China’s state-controlled economy and the United States’s laissez-faire model.

“The United States are a formidable continent but they have a model which is completely steered by big private sector players and which is no longer subject to democratic checks and balances,” Macron said at the end of a question and answer session at a tech summit in Paris. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Lough and Gareth Jones)