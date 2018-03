PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - France will invest 1.5 billion euros ($1.85 billion) of public money into artificial intelligence research and development over the course of President Emmanuel Macron’s mandate, the French presidency said on Thursday.

Macron is set to unveil his AI strategy at the elite College de France research institute in Paris, as Paris seeks to catch up with U.S. and Chinese leaders in the field. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Lough)