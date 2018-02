Feb 21 (Reuters) - French media and entertainment company Technicolor posted on Wednesday a 17.2 percent drop in its full-year adjusted core profit, missing its own guidance.

Its 2017 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations was 291 million euros. The company had offered guidance for about 370 million euros. (Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdynia; Editing by Edmund Blair)