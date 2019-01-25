France steps up controls of 5G network rollout

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The French government has introduced legislation stepping up its capacity to vet what telecoms infrastructure is used in the rollout of fifth-generation networks, a finance ministry official said.

The increased controls do not target a particular equipment maker, the official added after an amendment to a new corporate law was introduced on Friday.

Chinese group has Huawei faces increased scrutiny in many countries over its ties with the Chinese government and allegations that Beijing could use its technology for spying. It denies those allegations. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)