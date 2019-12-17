France launches procedure for 5G licences

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The French government said on Tuesday it had launched a procedure for the attribution of 5G frequency licences after it approved specifications proposed by the communications regulator and the financial conditions for the licences.

The government said in a statement it had fixed the price of a bloc of 50 MHz at 350 million euros ($386 million), and the price of an additional bloc of 10 MHz at 70 million euros.