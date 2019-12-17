Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 17, 2019 / 5:39 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

France launches procedure for 5G licences

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The French government said on Tuesday it had launched a procedure for the attribution of 5G frequency licences after it approved specifications proposed by the communications regulator and the financial conditions for the licences.

The government said in a statement it had fixed the price of a bloc of 50 MHz at 350 million euros ($386 million), and the price of an additional bloc of 10 MHz at 70 million euros.

$1 = 0.9073 euros Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below