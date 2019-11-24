France’s 5G spectrum to be sold at floor price of 2.17 bln euros - minister

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Frances’s 5G spectrum will be sold at a floor price of 2.17 billion euros ($2.4 billion), French Junior Economy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told Les Echos newspaper on Sunday.

France’s telecoms authority Arcep kicked off a long-awaited sale of 5G spectrum on Thursday, ending months of intense debate between the country’s four telecoms operators and authorities on how to best deploy the new mobile technology.

The detailed procedure, set to end with an auction in Spring 2020 for part of the spectrum, will allow Orange, Altice Europe’s SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Iliad to have a clearer idea of the total spending expected to deploy the new technology. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain Editing by Michel Rose )