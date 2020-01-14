Industrials
January 14, 2020 / 1:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MEDIA-Auctions for France's 5G licenses to take place mid-April - Le Monde

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Auctions of 5G frequency licences in France will take place mid-April with allocations due in June, Sebastien Soriano, head of France’s telecoms regulator Arcep, told French daily Le Monde on Tuesday.

“Auctions will take place in mid-April and the allocation of frequencies will be effective in June, for a commercial opening, with the first 5G bids starting in July”, Soriano said.

French government said on November that 5G frequency licences would be sold at a floor price of 2.17 billion euros ($2.41 billion), significantly more than the amount previously recommended by Arcep. ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Writing by Matthieu Protard, editing by Louise Heavens)

