French 5G spectrum tender seen taking place in mid-2019 -regulator

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The head of French telecoms regulator Arcep said a tender to grant spectrum licences for the next generation of mobile internet frequencies, known as 5G, could take place in mid-2019.

“We are going to launch a consultation in October to define the terms for awarding 5G frequencies to the operators. The tender could take place in about a year, towards mid-2019,” Arcep chairman Sebastien Soriano told La Tribune.fr website.