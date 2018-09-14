FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Entertainment Production
September 14, 2018 / 7:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

French 5G spectrum tender seen taking place in mid-2019 -regulator

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The head of French telecoms regulator Arcep said a tender to grant spectrum licences for the next generation of mobile internet frequencies, known as 5G, could take place in mid-2019.

“We are going to launch a consultation in October to define the terms for awarding 5G frequencies to the operators. The tender could take place in about a year, towards mid-2019,” Arcep chairman Sebastien Soriano told La Tribune.fr website.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.