FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
French telecoms regulator to impose new obligations on Orange on corporate market
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
July 11, 2017 / 5:45 AM / a month ago

French telecoms regulator to impose new obligations on Orange on corporate market

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - French telecoms regulator Arcep said it planned to impose several new obligations on market leader Orange to improve market conditions for fiber deployment for companies.

The regulatory changes, which are slated to be implemented from January 2018, are aimed at improving access for small-and medium-sized companies (SMEs) to ultra-fast fiber optic Internet technology, Arcep said.

"The development of a fibre mass market for micro enterprises and SMEs is a vital part of the French economy’s digitisation," Arcep said in a statement.

"Arcep has noted Orange’s very strong position in the business market," it added.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.