France's Canal+ suspends broadcasts of TF1 channels in fee feud

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - France’s Canal+ media group, part of Vivendi, says it is suspending broadcasts of channels owned by TF1, saying the latter is imposing“unreasonable” fees on its distributors.

“The Canal+ group reasserts its wish to be able to broadcast Groupe TF1’s free channels but does not intend to pay in order to transmit them,” Canal+ said in a statement, adding that it was taking the case to a commercial court in Paris.

TF1, part Bouygues, is already engaged in a legal tussle with Orange over a similar fee dispute. (Reporting by Bertrand Boucey, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Brian Love)