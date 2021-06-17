Paris to make motorcyclists pay for parking from 2022

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Paris will make motorcyclists pay for parking from next year, in a bid to reduce noise and pollution, and honouring a campaign promise by socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo.

From January, non-resident motorcyclists must pay three euros ($3.60) per hour to park in the 11 most central districts of the French capital and two euros in outlying arrondissements 12 to 20, city hall said in a statement.

The fees are half the cost of new parking rates for cars.

Electric motorbikes can park for free and resident motorcyclists pay just 22.50 euros for an annual parking licence, half the cost of a car residents’ permit.

“This new regulation is strongly desired by a large part of the Paris population,” deputy mayor David Belliard told daily Le Parisien, saying it would encourage riders to buy cleaner, less noisy vehicles

The plan is part of a strategy to cut by half the 140,000 car park spots in Paris and use the space for bike lanes, parks and terraces. It also aims to reduce traffic and pollution.

Motorcycling organisations and Paris’ conservative opposition called the measure a new tax that would not reduce congestion, while organisations representing cyclists and pedestrians welcomed the move, saying it was long overdue.