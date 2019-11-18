Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 18, 2019 / 7:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

French autonomous shuttle company NAVYA to launch service in Lyon

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - French autonomous shuttle company NAVYA, whose shares have slumped this year after the company had to abandon its earlier financial targets, said it was launching a new service in Lyon, the country’s second-biggest city.

NAVYA said that over the next two years, its autonomous shuttles will be fully integrated within Lyon’s public transport network, and will provide a regular, daily service through certain key routes in the city. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below