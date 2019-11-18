French autonomous shuttle company NAVYA to launch service in Lyon

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - French autonomous shuttle company NAVYA, whose shares have slumped this year after the company had to abandon its earlier financial targets, said it was launching a new service in Lyon, the country’s second-biggest city.

NAVYA said that over the next two years, its autonomous shuttles will be fully integrated within Lyon’s public transport network, and will provide a regular, daily service through certain key routes in the city. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)