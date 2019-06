PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - French car hire service Ucar on Tuesday said users can now hire a new car with prices starting from 49 euros ($55.5) a month, amid intense competition in the sector.

Ucar is one of many car-hire firms looking to challenge the dominance of companies such as ride-hailing app Uber.

In May, French ride-hailing app Kapten won approval to launch the Kapten service in London.