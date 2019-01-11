Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 11, 2019

French transport minister to meet motorway firms on Jan 14 over prices

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - French transport minister Elisabeth Borne said she would meet with motorways operators on Monday to discuss ways to help consumers’ spending power, as anti-government protests continue.

“I am asking them to take into account the concerns of the French people over their spending power. I am seeing them on Monday and we will look at their proposals together,” Borne told Europe 1 radio on Friday.

French motorway operator Sanef said earlier this week it was working on proposals to cushion the impact on drivers of a planned hike in toll charges, following a government request as nationwide protests over high living costs continue.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

