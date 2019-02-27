U.S. supports France's G7 push for minimum taxation - Mnuchin

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The United States supports France’s call within the Group of Seven economic powers for a minimum level of taxation, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday after meeting with France’s finance minister in Paris.

France has said it will use its G7 presidency this year to push for an agreement on a minimum level of corporate taxation.

“On the minimum tax, that’s something we absolutely support, that’s something the U.S. just put into place with our tax reform. We think it’s very important, the concept of minimum taxes, and that there isn’t a chase to the bottom on taxation,” Mnuchin told journalists.

Speaking alongside Mnuchin, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire also said that U.S. Treasury Secretary for International Affairs was a “good candidate” to lead the World Bank. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)