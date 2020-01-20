France hoping to resolve digital tax spat this week -Le Maire

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - French economy minister Bruno Le Maire said he hoped to resolve a row with the United States over a planned French digital tax by Wednesday evening of this week.

“We hope to reach a resolution by Wednesday,” Le Maire told LCI television on Monday, adding he would meet U.S. counterparts at the Davos forum this week.

France decided in July to apply a 3% levy on revenue from digital services earned in France by firms with revenues of more than 25 million euros ($28 million) in France and 750 million euros worldwide. Washington has threatened to impose taxes on key French products in response.