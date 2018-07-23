Water firm Saur starts exclusive takeover talks with Swedish fund EQT

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - French water group Saur has started exclusive takeover talks with the Swedish EQT Infrastructure fund, the two companies said in separate statements.

The firms gave no financial details but EQT said its EQT Infrastructure III fund had entered exclusive negotiations to acquire Saur from its current shareholders, including BNP Paribas and Groupe BPCE.

It added that BNP Paribas would invest as a minority shareholder alongside EQT Infrastructure in Saur.