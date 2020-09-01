Rebound in French new car registrations stalls in August

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - New car registrations in France fell nearly 20% year on year in August for their first drop since May’s reopening of dealerships after a strict coronavirus lockdown.

France’s CCFA association of carmakers said registrations of passenger vehicles were 103,631 last month, adding that the year-on-year decline was exacerbated by strong numbers in the same month last year when rules on car emissions tests and requirements changed.

Registrations last month were largely in line with the more normal trends seen in August 2015, 2016 and 2017, it said.

But CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier said that the rest of 2020 remains uncertain despite a healthy order book, with registrations for the year as a whole likely to be down by between 25% and 30%.

French consumer confidence held steady in August, official indicators show.

New French car registrations at Peugeot-maker PSA in August declined 8.4% from a year earlier while rival Renault suffered a decline of nearly 20%. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume Writing by Sarah White Editing by David Goodman)