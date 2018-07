July 23 (Reuters) - Worldline, a French payment services company, said on Monday its subsidiary equensWorldline formed a strategic partnership with German bank Commerzbank AG for processing payments.

Under the partnership, equensWorldline will process all SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area), instant, multi-currency, and domestic payments for Commerzbank.

The contract is signed for a period of 10 years. (Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdynia, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)