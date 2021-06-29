6th Circuit to probe if Flint MDL judge pushed too hard on $643M settlement

(Reuters) - What are the bounds of discretion for a federal judge presiding over an enormous proposed mass torts settlement? Can she hold off-the-record conferences to quell controversies without notifying objectors? What if she uses those off-the-record meetings to direct plaintiffs’ strategy?

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals apparently intends to investigate these questions in multidistrict litigation arising from the Flint water crisis. On Friday, three sets of objectors to a proposed $643.25 million settlement with Michigan state government defendants filed a mandamus petition accusing U.S. District Judge Judith Levy of Ann Arbor of convening two unannounced, ex parte conferences to repair divisions among class counsel, then directing plaintiffs’ lawyers to shore up the settlement with public filings.

The mandamus petition, filed by Washington Legal, the Cuker Law Firm and the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, argued that the judge abdicated neutrality and, in essence, became an advocate for settlement, which has received preliminary approval but has also attracted significant resistance from objectors.

On Monday evening, 6th Circuit judges Richard Griffin, Raymond Kethledge and Eric Murphy invited Levy to file a response to the petition by July 1. The appellate judges ordered a July 1 response from lead and liaison plaintiffs’ counsel and from the Michigan defendants.

Levy’s case manager, William Barkholz, declined on the judge’s behalf to comment on the petition or the 6th Circuit order. He referred me to Levy’s June 16 decision denying objectors’ motion to include their lawyers in all future conferences and to require the parties to provide sworn affidavits reconstructing two off-the-record conferences that objectors’ counsel were not invited to attend. In that decision, as I’ll explain, Levy vehemently rejected objectors’ characterization of her conduct. She said she was entirely within the bounds of her discretion to call plaintiffs’ and defense lawyers into her chambers to address issues unrelated to objectors’ arguments.

“The court has no interest in ‘secret meetings’ or clandestine activities of any sort,” she wrote in the June 16 decision.

Liaison counsel Hunter Shkolnik of Napoli Shkolnik also denied objectors’ central allegation that the judge stepped out of bounds to keep the settlement on track. “The objectors who filed this writ have a secret agenda to undermine class actions,” Shkolnik said by email. “They are using this writ as a tool to attack Judge Levy, who has followed standard mass litigation practice.”

Frank Bednarz of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute said the 6th Circuit petition is the first time his class action watchdog group has sought mandamus. Levy, he said in an email, discussed objections to the settlement during private, off-the-record hearings – and objectors don’t know whether other substantive hearings may have taken place without their participation. “We asked that this not happen again without notice to us, and the court denied our motion,” Bednarz said. “We’re pleased that the 6th Circuit is investigating and look forward to a fair resolution.”

The petition recounts a controversy that began in February when Lawrence Reynolds, a pediatrician and member of the Flint Water Advisory Task Force, filed an objection challenging the safety of bone tests with portable radiation devices. The tests have become a matter of contention in the settlement because slated payouts are significantly bigger to Flint residents with elevated test results, but only a relatively small percentage of residents have been tested.

After the Reynolds objection and other public statements casting doubt on the safety of the tests, class counsel from Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Pitt McGehee Palmer Bonanni & Rivers filed a March 1 motion to suspend testing with the portable device. The judge immediately convened a Zoom conference, attended by class counsel and defense lawyers from the Michigan AG’s office. (They did not respond to a request for comment.) After the conference, part of which was off the record, class counsel withdrew the motion to suspend testing.

Levy had another off-the-record conference in May after finding out that one of the plaintiffs’ lead counsel had provided sealed deposition testimony to counsel for some objectors. According to the judge, she held the meeting to determine whether class counsel still supported the settlement and wanted to remain in his role. When he said he did, the judge instructed him to confirm his commitment to the deal and the controversial bone tests in writing. Those letters were entered in the public docket.

Objectors contend in their mandamus petition that the judge effectively forced class counsel to endorse the settlement – and did so without allowing objectors’ lawyers any say. “The essential characteristics of American courts — transparency, due process, and adversarial proceedings — are not disposable formalities,” they wrote. “The court abdicated its role as a neutral administrator of justice, and instead … impelled co-lead class counsel to take specific actions in apparent defense of the proposed, but opposed, motion for settlement approval.”

The judge, as I mentioned, portrayed the conferences quite differently, casting them as case management proceedings that didn’t address objectors’ filings. Nothing in the federal rules or 6th Circuit precedent prohibits off-the-record meetings between judges and counsel, she said. In fact, according to Levy, such conferences are “common” in her circuit. Levy also disputed the objectors’ description of the conferences as ex parte, arguing that plaintiffs and settling defendants remain adversaries because the settlement has not received final approval.

“The … objectors’ misinformed, unsupported, and speculative narrative aside, they have not been prejudiced … by the court’s decision in this complex litigation to hold two in-chambers meetings with settlement counsel, which do not regard or have any impact on the merits of any pending motions or objection,” she wrote.

The 6th Circuit has cautioned in a 2020 mandamus opinion in the nationwide opioids litigation that even in giant cases, judicial efficiency doesn’t trump standard procedures. “MDLs are not some kind of judicial border country, where the rules are few and the law rarely makes a difference,” the appeals court said.

The judge who wrote that, Kethledge, is on the panel that ordered a response to the Flint objectors’ petition.

