July 2 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton Investments on Monday named Brendan Walsh as portfolio manager at its multi-asset solutions team to lead development of the firm’s multi-asset capabilities in the United Kingdom.

Walsh most recently served as a multi-asset fund manager at Aviva Investors.

Walsh, based in London, will report to the director of portfolio management at the multi-assets solutions team, Thomas Nelson. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)