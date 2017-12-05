MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires head of client investment solutions

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton Investments, part of Franklin Resources Inc, said on Tuesday Wylie Tollette will rejoin the company to take on the newly created role of head of client investment solutions for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions.

Tollette will be rejoining Franklin Templeton from CalPERS, where he currently serves as chief operating investment officer.

He will join on Jan. 8 and report to Ed Perks, chief investment officer, Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru)