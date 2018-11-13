Franklin Templeton likes Brazil, Mexico, Indonesian markets

TEL AVIV, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton Investments’ fixed income director said on Thursday markets in Brazil, Mexico and Indonesia were attractive investment opportunities while the UK bond market is “relatively expensive”.

Speaking at the launching of the firm’s office in Israel, John Beck also said Russia was “not a significant holding in almost any of our strategies”.

Manraj Sekhon, chief investment officer for emerging markets equity, said that volatility in the next 6-12 months presented an opportunity to increase allocations in emerging markets. (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)