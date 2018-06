June 15 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton Investments said on Friday it has hired Jennifer Ockwell as head of UK Institutional, where she will be responsible for institutional sales and client service in the UK.

Ockwell will be based in its London office and report to UK Country Head Martyn Gilbey, Franklin Templeton’s said.

Previously, Ockwell headed the UK Institutional at global asset management group Janus Henderson. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)