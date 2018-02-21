FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Funds News
February 21, 2018 / 12:30 PM / in 13 hours

MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Butz from Aviva to lead consultant relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Investment manager Franklin Templeton Investments said Wednesday that Christoph Butz joined as director of consultant relations on Jan. 15.

Butz, based in London, will take primary responsibility in working with UK domestic consultants as well as assisting in the firm’s coverage of international consultants.

He joins from Aviva Investors, where he was also consultant relations director. At Franklin Templeton, he will report to Matt Philpott, director of global consultant relations. (Reporting by Anirban Paul; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.