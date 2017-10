Sept 20 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton, a part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, named Louis Hsu as vice president and ETF portfolio manager.

Hsu joins from BlackRock where he was vice president in beta strategies and multi-asset strategies.

Hsu will report to Dina Ting, vice president and senior portfolio manager for global ETFs. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru)