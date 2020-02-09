Industrials
February 9, 2020 / 12:28 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Frankfurt airport cancels about 100 flights due to storm Sabine

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Around 100 flights to and from Frankfurt airport, Germany’s largest hub, have been cancelled so far on Sunday due to storm Sabine, a spokeswoman for airport operator Fraport said.

The number represents around 8% of the roughly 1,200 departures and arrivals planned in Frankfurt for the day, the spokeswoman said, adding cancellations would increase in the late afternoon when gale-force winds are expected to arrive in the city. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)

